Two booked for illegal parking, blocking road in Gurugram

Gurugram: Gurugram police booked two men for illegal parking on a sector 44 road during weekend checks, officials said on Sunday. FIR was registered and two vehicles were seized in two separate incidents reported on Friday and Saturday (Representative photo)

FIR was registered and two vehicles were seized in two separate incidents reported on Friday and Saturday, added officials.

A senior official at Sushant Lok police station said wrongfully parked vehicles blocking the main sector 44 road outside a liquor shop were seized. “We are conducting checks on the stretch after residents complained about traffic snarls,” the senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Police said both drivers, Jaswant Singh Yadav, a resident of Alwar and Rohit Kumar, from Rohtak, were using their phones while their cars, a white Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura, were parked in the middle of the road during peak evening hours.

Since January 1 this year, police have booked 11 motorists under sections 125(a) (acts endangering life due to rash or negligent conduct) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act for wrong-side driving.

Officials said the recent cases of illegal parking have also invoked BNS section 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation), and motorists are required to pay a fine to get their vehicles released from a local court.

“Wrongful parking has led to accidents in various situations,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, adding that inspections will continue outside city markets and congestion-prone zones.