Two booked for sexually assaulting 16-year-old boy in Gurugram Sector 56: Police
Police have booked two men for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy, who worked as a domestic help at their residence in Gurugram Sector 56 around a year and a half ago, police said on Monday.
The 16-year-old boy, who was assaulted in June 2020, recently shared the incident with his parents, who filed a complaint on Sunday, according to the police.
Police said they registered a case against the duo under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at the Women’s police station (east) in Sector 51 on Sunday, and are investigating.
A police team also went to Rajasthan’s Sikar on Monday to trace the two men named by the boy in the FIR, said the officials.
A senior police officer, quoting the boy’s allegations, said that “the house owner first sexually assaulted him in an inebriated condition”.
“The boy told the police that he allegedly approached the owner’s friend for help following that incident, however, he too sodomised him,” said the senior police officer, requesting anonymity.
The officer also said that, “The boy was unable to narrate the series of incidents in much detail. He is traumatised”.
Police are trying to find out the background details of both the suspects, he said, adding, “The boy was sent to the district child welfare committee for counselling on Monday.”
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Virender Vij said, “We are investigating the case, and trying to trace the suspects.”
It will be clear following further investigation why the matter was not brought to the attention of the police for almost one and a half years, Vij added.
