Two busy Old Gurugram roads to get ₹52-cr upgrade

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated tenders for the repair of two key roads — Old Railway Road to Iffco Chowk, and Basai Chowk to Old Railway Road — to ease traffic movement in Old Gurugram, officials said. (Representative image) ₹52 crore project covers two key stretches, includes stormwater drains and daily site monitoring to ensure time-bound completion. (HT)

According to officials, an estimated ₹52 crore will be spent on the repair of these two stretches. At a review meeting on Monday, GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said that efforts were underway to decongest Old Gurugram and complete the pending projects across both the old and developing sectors.

According to GMDA officials, the key projects that were reviewed on Monday include the redevelopment of Vyapar Kendra Road (Sector 27/43), Hamilton Court Road (Sector 27/28), MG Road streetscaping, and the construction of the Leg-4 drain along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Vatika Chowk to NH-48.

“These projects are among GMDA’s key infrastructure initiatives, aimed at providing improved civic amenities and strengthening urban infrastructure. The road redevelopment will boost traffic movement, enhance overall mobility, improve pedestrian safety and uplift the city’s infrastructure,” said Meena, adding that elevated roads were also being planned apart from rebuilding roads in Old City.

“We will fix accountability in each of these projects, and I have asked the officials to ensure time bound completion of works. The officers will have to take ownership of the project and they will have to monitor these works on priority,” he added.

In order to boost monitoring, Meena said that it has been directed that the concerned sub-divisional officers and junior engineers conduct site inspections twice daily, and share photographs and updates in the official monitoring groups as part of daily tracking.

As per GMDA, ₹26 crore will be spent for the repair of the Basai Chowk to Old Railway Road via Basai Road stretch. A stormwater drain will also be constructed, as the stretch frequently gets flooded during the monsoon. The other stretch — from Old Railway Road through Maharaja Agrasen Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, MG Road and Maharana Pratap Chowk, up to IFFCO Chowk — will be redeveloped for an estimated ₹25 crore, officials added.