Two held for abducting raping 13-year-old in Nuh

Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old at knifepoint near Tauru village in Nuh, police said.

Police said the suspects, in their early 20s, abducted the girl around 2am from her residence and allegedly threatened to leak footage of the incident online if she revealed the incident to her family.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of the Nuh police, said the suspects kidnapped her and took her to a secluded place. “Hearing the girl’s scream, some of the villagers had woken up and chased the suspects, who managed to flee. On Wednesday night, the minor’s parents approached police and submitted a written complaint, and the two were arrested on Thursday,” he said.

According to Kumar, the complaint alleged that the two of them often harassed girls in the village by stalking them and passing lewd comments on their way from the school. “We are investigating these incidents too,” he said.

An FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 351(3) (punishment for criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt), 332 (b) (house-trespass to commit offence) and 96 (procuration of child) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sadar Tauru police station on Thursday.