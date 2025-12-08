Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
Two killed as auto-rickshaw crashes into illegally parked truck on Sohna Road

ByAbhishek Bhatia
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 04:56 am IST

Teams were dispatched to the spot and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood. They sustained severe head injuries and were crushed inside the auto-rickshaw, said police.

Gurugram: Two men were killed in the early hours of Sunday after their auto-rickshaw they were travelling in crashed at high speed with an illegally parked truck along Sohna road near Subhash Chowk, police said.

The truck driver fled from the scene after the incident and his vehicle was sealed, said police.
The incident took place around 4.50am and both the victims died on the spot, added officials.

A senior officer at Sadar police station said that the locals alerted the police about the accident around 6.30am. “A team of officials was dispatched to the spot and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood. They sustained severe head injuries and were crushed inside the auto-rickshaw,” the senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the auto-rickshaw, identified as Ashok, 35, from Uttar Pradesh and an unidentified passenger, believed to be aged between 25 and 30, had succumbed to multiple injuries by the time police arrived.

“The truck driver fled from the scene after the incident and his vehicle was sealed. CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify him ,” the senior official said, adding that the victim’s bodies were sent for a post-mortem on Sunday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver at Sadar police station under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. “Based on autopsy findings, further investigation will be carried out. Our teams are looking for the truck driver who is going to be apprehended soon,” Turan said.

Follow Us On