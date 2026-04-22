Two killed as speeding truck hits scooter on Pataudi bypass road

Two individuals were killed after a speeding truck hit their scooter on the Pataudi bypass road on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. The mangled remains of the scooter. (HT)

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Mustafa, 21, a resident of ward number 11, and Mohammad Ayan, 16, from ward number 12 in Pataudi, officers added. Police said the duo were travelling from the main market to Narhera village when the accident occurred between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

Investigators said Mustafa was riding the scooter when the truck hit them and fled. Two of their friends, Mohammad Dilshad, 20, and Mohammad Meherban, 22, who were following on another motorcycle, witnessed the incident.

Mustafa told police, “Both had sustained grievous injuries. We somehow arranged a private ambulance and rushed them to Pataudi sub-divisional hospital for treatment.”

Both were declared dead on arrival due to excessive bleeding and severe head injuries, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “Its driver didn’t even slow down to help the victims… We are scanning CCTV footage to trace the vehicle.”

He said initial claims of conspiracy found no evidence. An FIR was registered on Tuesday under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The bodies were handed over the families after autopsy, officers added.