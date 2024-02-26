Two motorcyclists killed in collision while trying to save stray dog

Two motorcyclists were killed and two more were injured when they collided while attempting to save a stray dog on the Sohna-Faridabad Road, police said on Monday. Investigators said that Arjun and Nadeem were thrown on the road from the impact and instantly died from severe head injuries. (Representational Image)

Investigators said that the accident took place near Karanki Mor at about 2pm on Sunday and such was the impact that both the motorcycles were badly mangled. They said that the pillion riders on both motorcycles were in critical condition.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the police, Arjun Kumar (27) and his brother Sunil Kumar (25) had started from their residence in Badshahpur and were travelling to Agra to attend the wedding of a close relative. The duo hailed from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

On the second motorcycle, Mohammad Nadeem (19) and his friend Mohammad Parvez (20) were travelling to Sohna from Karanki Kherla village.

Both the riders were speeding when a stray dog suddenly appeared on the road and Arjun and Nadeem tried to avoid it by taking sharp turns. However, they ended up colliding with each other, police said.

Investigators said that Arjun and Nadeem were thrown on the road from the impact and instantly died from severe head injuries.

Station house officer of Sadar Sohna police station, Inspector Arvind Kumar, said that commuters informed the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle and ambulance reached the spot. “All four were initially rushed to Sohna government hospital but doctors declared Arjun and Nadeem dead on arrival,” he said.

The SHO said that Parvez’s condition was stable but Sunil had been shifted to AIIMS-Delhi after initial treatment and was still under intensive care as he had sustained severe injuries in the accident.

Investigators said that family members of both the deceased had not pressed any charges or suspected foul play in the accident. They said both the bodies were handed over to family members after autopsy at Sohna Hospital.