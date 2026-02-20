Two mowed down by speeding truck in Pataudi, bodies mutilated

Gurugram: Investigators said that the bodies were later shifted to the government mortuary and were handed over to the family after autopsies.

Two brothers died after a speeding truck mowed them down on Haily Mandi-Pataudi road on Thursday morning, police said, adding that the truck driver was arrested.

Police identified the deceased as Ishawar Singh, 60, an ex-serviceman and his elder brother Guggan Singh, 64, from Katopuri village in Rewari.

Police said Ishwar was riding a motorcycle with his brother sitting pillion. They were travelling from Rewari towards Badshahpur to a relative’s house when the incident occurred between 10am and 10.15am. The truck tried to overtake the duo but ended up hitting their motorcycle causing Ishwar to lose balance and topple on the road.

A police officer privy to the investigation said the duo came under the truck’s rear wheels and were dragged for 20 to 30 feet. Their bodies were mutilated by the time the truck stopped.

“The driver fled the scene, and commuters alerted the police. The duo were taken to Pataudi sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared them dead,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that police arrested the truck driver identified as 25-year-old Sonu Kumar from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, within a couple of hours of the incident.

“He was travelling from Pataudi to Jatoli and was trying to overtake the motorcycle which resulted in the accident,” he said.

On the complaint of Ishwar’s son Ajay Singh, 31, police registered an FIR against the driver at Pataudi police station on Thursday under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigators said that the bodies were later shifted to the government mortuary and were handed over to the family after autopsies.