Two posing as police personnel rob Sudan national, booked

Police booked two unidentified suspects for allegedly posing as cops and robbing a Sudan national in Sector 38, said police on Monday.

Police said the victim, Mohammad Mustafa, came to Gurugram last week for the treatment of his father who has a tumour and was targeted by the suspects in front of a private hospital in Sector 38 at about 8pm on Saturday.

Police said that the father and son were staying at a guest house in Sector 38. A senior police officer said that two suspects approached Mustafa when he came out of the hospital and asked if he had consumed drugs.

“They asked him to produce his travel documents such as passport and visa. They also took his bag on the pretext of checking it. He had kept ₹20,000, $300 and 800 Dirhams in his bag. The suspects handed the bag back to Mustafa and left the spot,” the police official said.

The officer said that after getting the bag, Mustafa checked it and realised the money was missing. “The suspects took away all the money and fled from the spot,” he said, adding that police are scanning CCTV camera footage to ascertain the suspects’ identities.

Subhash Boken, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said that police are investigating the matter and are trying to arrest the suspects.