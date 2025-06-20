Two suspected Malaria cases in Gurugram

Gurugram has reported its first two malaria cases this year. The patients are currently stable and under the health department’s supervision, according to the district health department’s latest bulletin. Malaria, which had almost disappeared from the city, saw a resurgence with two cases in 2024. The detection of two cases this year has prompted the department to stay on high alert, said officials. The detection of two cases this year has prompted the department to stay on high alert, said officials. (AP)

“A private laboratory confirmed the malaria cases using a rapid diagnostic kit. While we consider this result credible, the most reliable method for confirmation is the Peripheral Blood Smear (PBS) test, which provides 100% accuracy. We will be using this test for final confirmation. Additionally, we have collected blood samples from the infected’s family members to ensure the disease does not spread further,” said Dr Vikas Swami, deputy civil surgeon, Gurugram.

To prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, the health department has intensified field activity across the district. This year, over one lakh people have been tested for malaria so far. Meanwhile, 923 blood samples have been collected for dengue testing. On Wednesday, rapid response teams inspected 7,273 houses, out of which 117 were found to have larvae, said health officials.

Dengue cases in Gurugram have shown a fluctuating trend over the past three years. In 2024, the city reported 186 cases, a drop from 276 in 2023. The highest count in recent years was in 2022, with 440 cases. Health officials continue to stress the importance of mosquito control and early detection.

All Community Health Centre (CHC), Primary Health Centre (PHC) workers, and multipurpose health workers (MPHWs) have been deployed for door-to-door surveillance. Separate teams have also been formed to carry out malaria and dengue inspections, said health officials.

“With the change in weather, we are seeing a rise in fever cases. We are conducting daily anti-larvae drives and involving community groups to keep mosquito breeding in check,” said Dr Swami further adding that NGOs have been issued government-approved malaria ID cards so they can visit residential areas and inspect water bodies freely.

Health officials are actively promoting the “Dry Day” concept across Gurugram where residents are urged to empty water coolers once a week and keep them dry for a day to disrupt the mosquito breeding cycle. “Mosquito larvae can hatch within seven days in stagnant water, which increases the risk of dengue and chikungunya. We’re involving Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to help implement Dry Day activities in colonies and societies,” said Dr Swami.

Fogging drives are being carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). People are also being advised to regularly change stored water, clean their terraces, and apply mosquito-repellent cream to children before they go outside.

As part of vector control, the department has identified 204 water bodies in Gurugram — 160 in rural areas and 44 in urban zones. Gambusia fish, known for feeding on mosquito larvae, have been released into these water bodies to help curb the mosquito population naturally, said health officials.