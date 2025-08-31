ULB minister reviews Gurugram’s civic preparedness, sets post-monsoon deadlines

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel on Sunday conducted a review meeting with senior officials in Gurugram to assess the city’s civic preparedness, directing that all roads be made motorable within 15–20 days after the monsoon ends. After the meeting, Goel inspected several city areas, including Basai Road near Sector 102, Daulatabad ROB, Bhimgarh, and Prem Mandir, reviewing road and sanitation conditions. (HT Photo)

The meeting, held at the PWD rest house, was attended by chief minister’s principal secretary Arun Kumar Gupta, Urban Local Bodies commissioner and secretary Vikas Gupta, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, and senior officers from GMDA, PWD, MCF and other civic agencies.

“Master roads will be handled by GMDA, while MCG must prioritise its internal roads and complete work without delay,” Goel said, stressing that improvements must be visible on the ground.

Focus on cleanliness and green belts

Goel emphasised the importance of regular cleanliness drives, directing that roads, footpaths and green belts be properly maintained. He ordered prompt lifting of horticulture waste generated after pruning so that the city’s hygiene and aesthetics are not compromised.

On the issue of waterlogging, Goel instructed officials to execute Gurugram’s drainage and sewerage plan in “mission mode” before the next monsoon. “The focus is on ensuring that citizens do not face the same hardships year after year,” he said.

Mega sanitation drive on September 7

Goel announced that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will personally participate in a mega cleanliness drive in Gurugram on September 7. He directed civic agencies to ensure that no garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) remain on main roads and that all identified dumping spots are eliminated.

Principal secretary Arun Kumar Gupta emphasised strict compliance by bulk waste generators under the Solid Waste Management Rules. Commissioner Vikas Gupta added that each of the city’s 36 municipal wards would be equipped with three tractor-trolleys to improve waste collection, with responsibility assigned to assistant and junior engineers.

Review of ongoing initiatives

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya briefed the minister on progress in cleanliness measures, C&D waste disposal, and the “Mission Safe Gurugram” campaign to capture stray cattle. Officials also reviewed plans for setting up waste-to-energy plants in Gurugram, Faridabad and Manesar.

Goel directed civic bodies to ensure Gurugram is illuminated during Diwali, with decorations on main roads, markets and government buildings, and ordered the removal of illegal advertisements and hoardings in “mission mode.”

After the meeting, Goel inspected several city areas, including Basai Road near Sector 102, Daulatabad ROB, Bhimgarh, and Prem Mandir, reviewing road and sanitation conditions. He also visited the secondary garbage collection point at Beri Bagh and ordered infrastructure improvements.

Reiterating his position, Goel said: “The time for planning is over, people must see results on the ground. Gurugram should reflect the government’s commitment to cleanliness and better civic infrastructure.”