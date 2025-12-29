Unidentified cyclist crushed by truck in Gurugram’s Sector 9

An unidentified cyclist was killed after being run over by a speeding truck in Sector 9 on Sunday morning, police said. The victim died on the spot from severe injuries. Police have circulated photographs to identify him and locate his family. (File photo)

According to officers, familiar with the matter, the cyclist was riding along the roadside when the truck hit him early on Sunday morning. Investigators said the driver fled the scene after the accident, abandoning the truck at the spot. “The cyclist came under the truck’s wheel, sustaining severe injuries and bleeding profusely. He died on the spot,” said a senior official at Sector 9A police station, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, requesting anonymity.

The official said the body was shifted to the mortuary at Sector 10 Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination under Section 194, which lays down the procedure to probe unnatural deaths, of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita. Preliminary investigations indicated that the truck was travelling at high speed at the time of the accident. “We are trying to ascertain the identity of the victim. His photograph has been circulated in nearby police stations to somehow establish contact with his family or peers,” the senior police official said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said further action would depend on the autopsy findings. “Our teams are scanning the nearby CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the truck driver,” Turan said, adding that an FIR will be registered once the facts of the case are established.

Traffic police data till November 2025 shows that 14 cyclists have died in 417 fatal accidents reported in the district since January. In 2024, a total of 23 cyclists lost their lives in 420 road crashes across the district.