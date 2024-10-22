Unitech issues notice to 7,000 buyers for updating contact info by Nov 30

Following a lukewarm response to the final notice released on October 16 by the Supreme Court-appointed Unitech management, around 7,000 homebuyers are yet to update their contact and ownership details, officials said. Out of 16,450 buyers, only 9,609 have updated their contact details, while about 7,000 are yet to comply, Unitech said in their circular. (HT Archive)

In the notice, the management has warned that failure to comply by November 30 will result in the cancellation of their residential or commercial units without any further notice.

Ashok Yadav, chief executive officer of Unitech, said that the company has been urging buyers repeatedly to update their details through its website.

“Out of the 16,450 buyers registered with the company, 9,609 have updated their records. We have now given final notice to the remaining buyers to update their ownership details by November 30; otherwise, the company will be forced to initiate the process to cancel the units,” Yadav added.

According to the notice, Unitech would utilise the contact details to create email and WhatsApp groups of the homebuyers of each project so that any development can be communicated to the concerned.

“As such, it is critical that we have the latest Address, Email ID and the Mobile No. of the concerned homebuyer updated in the system at all times,” the notice said.

Yadav also pointed out that many of these buyers have paid only nominal amounts to book their properties and have remained inactive since.

“We need the updated records to raise fresh demands for the construction of projects,” he added.

According to officials, homebuyers who are yet to update their contact details can do so via the firm’s portal at https://connect.unitechgroup.com.

In the official notice, Unitech management expressed concern over the low number of updated records, noting that only 9,609 out of a total of 16,450 homebuyers have complied. This has made it difficult for the company to reach out to the remaining 7,000 buyers, raising doubts about whether these buyers still exist or remain interested in the properties, the notice mentioned.

The notice further stated, “It is made clear that the homebuyers who still fail to update their contact details on or before November 30, 2024, the Management may be left with no option but to take recourse to cancellation of allotment of their respective residential and/or commercial units without any further notice, along with forfeiture of the consideration amount paid by them.”

The company also hinted at potential legal actions against violating homebuyers under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

Unitech, which has been under court-monitored management since 2020 due to financial mismanagement and stalled projects, has awarded tenders for 87 projects across the country, including 31 tenders in 15 projects across Gurugram