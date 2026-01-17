Unlicensed medical devices worth ₹4.4 lakh seized in Palam Vihar raid

The food and drug administration (FDA) Gurugram wing on Friday seized around 20 medical devices worth ₹4.4 lakh during a raid at Palam Vihar Extension, said officials. According to Dr Kumar, during the investigation, their team found 20 types of medical devices.

The FDA Haryana had received complaints about the illegal supply of medical supplies earlier this week. “Based on a tip-off, a team comprising three administrators conducted inspections on a private shop on Friday morning. During the raid, a man named Raju Kumar, was found in the shop. He was asked to produce a valid license and other necessary documents related to the sale and import of medical devices, but he failed to do so,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, drug control officer at the FDA Haryana’s Gurugram wing.

Officials are investigating the ownership of the shop and Raju’s role. “Legal action will be taken against Raju and other unidentified suspects for directly selling medical devices without authorisation,” said Dr Kumar.

According to Dr Kumar, during the investigation, their team found 20 types of medical devices such as imported contact lenses, handheld and other ophthalmic devices valued at ₹4,47,241. “The equipment was seized under Form MD-35, as per regulations of the India’s Medical Devices Rules, 2017,” Dr Kumar said.

“We will take further legal action in this matter as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act,” said Dr Kumar, adding that further inspections are being planned in the coming days.