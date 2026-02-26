U-turn flyover planned at Bijwasan toll on Dwarka Expressway

An elevated U-turn flyover has been planned at the Bijwasan toll plaza on the Dwarka expressway to allow commuters to turn towards Gurugram without crossing into Delhi, officials said. The proposal was discussed in a meeting chaired by NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav with GMDA officials. GMDA to identify land for the structure on Gurugram side. Timeline for DPR not yet fixed after meeting chaired by NHAI chief. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior GMDA official said directions were issued to NHAI to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), while GMDA has been asked to identify government and private land required for the structure. “The proposal to construct the U-turn flyover at the Bijwasan toll plaza was discussed. GMDA will identify the government and private land required for constructing this structure. “If private land is required, then it will be identified so that the highway authority can acquire the same,” said the official, adding that the structure will come up on the Gurugram side of the Bijwasan toll plaza.

Officials said an estimated timeline for preparation of the DPR has not been worked out yet.

The Dwarka expressway is 29 km long, with around 19 km in Gurugram from Bijwasan to the NH-48 cloverleaf and 10 km in Delhi from Bijwasan to Shivmurti near Mahipalpur. Rolling operations began on November 29. As the road is elevated, toll charges are steep, with ₹220 for a one-way car trip and ₹330 for a round trip.

Residents said the absence of a U-turn forces them to cross the toll plaza and pay even when not travelling to Delhi. Some commuters have also driven on the wrong side to avoid paying the toll, locals said.

Rakesh Rana, founder of the United RWA Federation, said they had submitted a memorandum to GMDA and NHAI. “There is no U-turn facility at this toll plaza, due to which local residents face a lot of problems. If a driver is not able to leave at the Bajghera exit, they are forced to pay the toll fee or drive in the wrong direction on the motorway’s service road, which makes it prone to accidents,” he said.

Residents of sectors 106 to 115, Sai Kunj, Bajghera, Chandan Vihar, Palam Vihar, New Palam Vihar, Upvan Society, Sahib Kunj, Nihal Colony, Prakashpuri, Chauma, Babupur and Jahajgarh have flagged inconvenience.

An NHAI official said the matter may have been discussed at headquarters, but no directions have been received locally.