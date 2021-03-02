Vaccination registry can be done online: Health dept

Fixing appointments for Covid-19 vaccine shots will now be possible on Co-Win portal as the service has been made functional once again on Tuesday evening, facilitating citizens to schedule a time slot 24 hours before they plan to take the vaccine jab, said a senior district health department official, adding that there will be no vaccination on Wednesday.

“Advance self-registration process has not been functional for the last two days as schedules were not uploaded. Therefore, the Co-Win portal showed ‘no slots available’ and people could not book appointments. Now the service is available once again, with every vaccination centre in both public and private hospitals having access to generate schedules on the platform. On Tuesday evening, the service has once again been made operational, enabling people to fix appointments before 12 noon tomorrow (Wednesday) for receiving the Covid jab on March 4,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

In the last two days, since the Covid-19 vaccination was opened for senior citizens above 60 years and those between 45 and 59 years with existing illnesses, people have been finding it troublesome to fix appointments for vaccination. According to the union ministry of health and family welfare, there are two ways to get the vaccine jab. In advance self-registration process, people can fix the date and time based on the available schedules. They can choose the centre of their choice. Second one is on-site registration for people who cannot register in advance. They can directly walk up to the nearest centre, get themselves registered and vaccinated.

In Gurugram, people were able to register themselves on the Co-Win portal but could not fix the appointment for vaccination. Over 2,400 people reached almost 23 sites in the last two days and took the walk-in registration.

“Once a person is registered on the portal, it becomes easy to trace them on the portal at our end . Once the registered beneficiary is identified, we take their ID proofs for verification. But in the last two days, many people had to be registered on the spot itself,” said a government medical officer, who preferred anonymity.

With the appointment service being operational again, Yadav said that every vaccination centre will also have the authority to decide upon the number of people who will be inoculated through advance self-registration or walk-ins. “Every vaccination centre will get a minimum 100 vaccine doses. It is up to the centre concerned to decide as to how many doses have to be reserved for walk-ins and advance self-registration respectively. Online time slots will be fixed based on the hospitals’ decision,” said Yadav.

To strengthen the co-ordination between private hospitals and the health department, a meeting will be held on Wednesday. Officials of the health department also said that staff from private hospitals will be trained to operate the Co-Win portal.