Vaccination registry can be done online: Health dept
Fixing appointments for Covid-19 vaccine shots will now be possible on Co-Win portal as the service has been made functional once again on Tuesday evening, facilitating citizens to schedule a time slot 24 hours before they plan to take the vaccine jab, said a senior district health department official, adding that there will be no vaccination on Wednesday.
“Advance self-registration process has not been functional for the last two days as schedules were not uploaded. Therefore, the Co-Win portal showed ‘no slots available’ and people could not book appointments. Now the service is available once again, with every vaccination centre in both public and private hospitals having access to generate schedules on the platform. On Tuesday evening, the service has once again been made operational, enabling people to fix appointments before 12 noon tomorrow (Wednesday) for receiving the Covid jab on March 4,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.
In the last two days, since the Covid-19 vaccination was opened for senior citizens above 60 years and those between 45 and 59 years with existing illnesses, people have been finding it troublesome to fix appointments for vaccination. According to the union ministry of health and family welfare, there are two ways to get the vaccine jab. In advance self-registration process, people can fix the date and time based on the available schedules. They can choose the centre of their choice. Second one is on-site registration for people who cannot register in advance. They can directly walk up to the nearest centre, get themselves registered and vaccinated.
In Gurugram, people were able to register themselves on the Co-Win portal but could not fix the appointment for vaccination. Over 2,400 people reached almost 23 sites in the last two days and took the walk-in registration.
“Once a person is registered on the portal, it becomes easy to trace them on the portal at our end . Once the registered beneficiary is identified, we take their ID proofs for verification. But in the last two days, many people had to be registered on the spot itself,” said a government medical officer, who preferred anonymity.
With the appointment service being operational again, Yadav said that every vaccination centre will also have the authority to decide upon the number of people who will be inoculated through advance self-registration or walk-ins. “Every vaccination centre will get a minimum 100 vaccine doses. It is up to the centre concerned to decide as to how many doses have to be reserved for walk-ins and advance self-registration respectively. Online time slots will be fixed based on the hospitals’ decision,” said Yadav.
To strengthen the co-ordination between private hospitals and the health department, a meeting will be held on Wednesday. Officials of the health department also said that staff from private hospitals will be trained to operate the Co-Win portal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram school murder: Petition challenging prosecution sanction against police officers filed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Employees of auto parts firm strike seeking pay hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination registry can be done online: Health dept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP seals, razes illegal structures in DLF Phase-3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turnout for second phase of vaccination remains high on Day 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari to take stock of Dwarka Expressway progress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pedestrian refuge island to come up at Sector 70/75 intersection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loud music from ahatas leave residents sleepless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contact us for issues related to stray dogs: MCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Family of three held hostage in car for feeding stray dogs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram techie jailed for 13 months develops software to make prisons high-tech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rental prices in luxury housing segment show slow momentum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25-year-old executive killed, friend injured by a speeding dumper truck
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP to take action against builders for not sharing project details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attendance remains thin on first day of school reopening for classes 1 and 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox