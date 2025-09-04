Wanted gangster who fled India after parole deported from Cambodia

For five years, Mainpal Singh lived two lives. In Cambodia’s tourist hub of Siem Reap, he was a prosperous pub owner, a family man with a Cambodian wife and three children. But back in Haryana, he was Dheela – a gangster and convicted triple murderer who had vanished in 2019 after jumping parole, leaving behind 22 criminal cases and a ₹7 lakh bounty on his head. The arrested, Mainpal Singh with STF officials. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

On Tuesday night, Singh was deported from Cambodia and arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, capping a months-long manhunt, police said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, he was presented in front of the press while sitting on the floor in handcuffs and his hands bound with a heavy chain, as he was flanked by armed guards.

Singh has a staggering criminal record: 22 cases of murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion and other serious crimes are registered against him in Gurugram, Jhajjar, Hisar and other districts of Haryana. He is serving life sentences in three separate murder cases in Bahadurgarh between 2007 and 2010 and even killed a rival inmate inside Bhondsi jail in June 2014.

Despite such a record, he secured parole in June 2018 after a favourable report from the then Jhajjar deputy commissioner. A convicted triple murderer with a record of killing inside prison, he was freed on parole for “good conduct” – a decision that gave him the window to escape and build a parallel life abroad.

Investigators said Singh used forged identity papers to obtain a passport in the name of Sonu Kumar from Gurugram and slipped out of India via Kolkata on July 7, 2019. Police later declared rewards totalling ₹7 lakh for information leading to his capture.

Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF) traced him across continents. “We had initial inputs that he had gone to Bangkok, but after that, his trail went cold,” said B Satheesh Balan, IG, STF. “It took us over a month to develop fresh intelligence that he was in Cambodia.”

Singh had reinvented himself as a businessman in Krong Siem Reap, 310 km from Phnom Penh. He opened a pub and restaurant with ₹1.15 crore cash he fled India with, earning $10,000–$12,000 a month, and lived comfortably with his Cambodian wife and their three children. His family, police said, was unaware of his violent past. Singh was even trying to secure Cambodian citizenship.

According to officials, Singh initially tried refuge in Bangkok, Mauritius and Indonesia but abandoned those countries because of the strong Indian diaspora presence. Cambodia, with its smaller Indian community, seemed safer. In Krong Siem Reap, he severed all contact with his relatives and associates in India, ensuring his gang lay dormant. “He had stopped all operations. There was no evidence of extortion or threats from him once he fled,” Balan said.

The breakthrough came when intelligence pinpointed his exact location. STF officers sought help from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and INTERPOL. With Cambodian authorities on board, Singh was detained and kept in a centre for 45 days before a Haryana STF team, led by SP Waseem Akram, flew in to escort him back. “Once Cambodia was convinced he was a fugitive gangster, they approved his deportation,” Akram said.

Back in India, Singh faces interrogation over his fake passport. An FIR was lodged in Gurugram’s Sector 18 police station in 2019, and investigators are probing how he acquired the forged documents. He is also likely to be remanded in 19 pending cases, while two associates already serve life sentences for the Bhondsi jail murder.