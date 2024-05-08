Wanted man, member of Bishnoi gang, held after gunfight in Nuh

A 24-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and wanted for the murder of a daily wage labourer last year, was held by police after a gunfight on the Gurugram-Tauru Road at 5.40am on Wednesday, police said. The spot where the encounter took place on the Gurugram-Tauru road near Bar Gujjar village in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Police identified the accused as Saurabh alias Sandu, of Charkhi Dadri, who was injured in the gunfight. A countrymade pistol and five cartridges were recovered from him.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they were tipped off around 4.30am about the suspect’s movement. “Around 5.40am, a checkpoint was set up in Bar Gujjar village, towards Tauru, in Nuh. Teams saw a man coming towards them on a motorbike, and when they signalled him to stop, he tried to flee and opened fire at the police. Despite warnings from the police to surrender, the suspect took cover behind a tree and continued firing,” he said.

Saurabh alias Sandu in hospital. (HT Photo)

Sandu is a suspect in the murder of a daily wage labourer, who was shot dead inside a liquor shop in Manesar on June 16, 2023. Police said Sandu is a close associate of Lipin Nehra and a member of the Bishnoi gang, adding that he was involved in at least two dozen criminal cases in Gurugram, Dadri and Rohtak.

Dahiya said that in the gunfight, officer Lalit Kumar of the crime team was hit by a bullet, but was saved as he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Sandu fired five rounds at the police, and the police retaliated with four rounds of fire, with Sandu suffering a bullet injury to his leg. “The police immediately took him to Gurugram Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to PGIMS in Rohtak,” Dahiya said.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 332, 353,186 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25(1B) of the Arms Act at the Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect was involved in another murder in Rohtak, besides six other incidents of murder and dacoity in Dadri, Jhajjar and Rohtak.

“The suspect is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and upon his recovery, he will be arrested. He will be thoroughly interrogated about his involvement in other incidents and details of his associates,” Dahiya said.