 Wanted man, member of Bishnoi gang, held after gunfight in Nuh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wanted man, member of Bishnoi gang, held after gunfight in Nuh

ByLeena Dhankhar
May 09, 2024 05:26 AM IST

Police identified the accused as Saurabh alias Sandu, of Charkhi Dadri, who was injured in the gunfight

A 24-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and wanted for the murder of a daily wage labourer last year, was held by police after a gunfight on the Gurugram-Tauru Road at 5.40am on Wednesday, police said.

The spot where the encounter took place on the Gurugram-Tauru road near Bar Gujjar village in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The spot where the encounter took place on the Gurugram-Tauru road near Bar Gujjar village in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Police identified the accused as Saurabh alias Sandu, of Charkhi Dadri, who was injured in the gunfight. A countrymade pistol and five cartridges were recovered from him.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they were tipped off around 4.30am about the suspect’s movement. “Around 5.40am, a checkpoint was set up in Bar Gujjar village, towards Tauru, in Nuh. Teams saw a man coming towards them on a motorbike, and when they signalled him to stop, he tried to flee and opened fire at the police. Despite warnings from the police to surrender, the suspect took cover behind a tree and continued firing,” he said.

Saurabh alias Sandu in hospital. (HT Photo)
Saurabh alias Sandu in hospital. (HT Photo)

Sandu is a suspect in the murder of a daily wage labourer, who was shot dead inside a liquor shop in Manesar on June 16, 2023. Police said Sandu is a close associate of Lipin Nehra and a member of the Bishnoi gang, adding that he was involved in at least two dozen criminal cases in Gurugram, Dadri and Rohtak.

Dahiya said that in the gunfight, officer Lalit Kumar of the crime team was hit by a bullet, but was saved as he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Sandu fired five rounds at the police, and the police retaliated with four rounds of fire, with Sandu suffering a bullet injury to his leg. “The police immediately took him to Gurugram Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to PGIMS in Rohtak,” Dahiya said.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 332, 353,186 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25(1B) of the Arms Act at the Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect was involved in another murder in Rohtak, besides six other incidents of murder and dacoity in Dadri, Jhajjar and Rohtak.

“The suspect is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and upon his recovery, he will be arrested. He will be thoroughly interrogated about his involvement in other incidents and details of his associates,” Dahiya said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

News / Cities / Gurugram / Wanted man, member of Bishnoi gang, held after gunfight in Nuh

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On