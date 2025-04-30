‘Waste ismanagement’ sparks inquiry at Palwal landfill

A project that aims to clear legacy waste from Palwal’s landfill by using microbes has come under serious scrutiny, with environmentalists, legal experts, and activists alleging large-scale irregularities, procedural violations, and potential misuse of public funds. Officials have ordered a fresh investigation after calls from activists demanding an “independent probe” into what they describe as a civic scam disguised as environmental cleanup. Illegally dumped waste around Aravalli hills as documented by activists calling for a probe. (HT Photo)

Despite claims by municipal authorities that waste segregation, treatment, and disposal are proceeding under strict technical supervision, locals argue the project has failed to deliver tangible outcomes. Environmentalist Vaishali Rana alleged that the contractor responsible for the project dumped legacy waste in the Aravalli Hills instead of transporting it to Palwal. “Without any transportation records, how can the municipal corporation release the funds? This is just an eyewash. It’s a scam,” Rana said, accusing both the contractor and civic officials of collusion.

Raising further concerns, Supreme Court advocate and social activist Rajeev Yadav highlighted serious procedural lapses in the waste transportation process. “Transporting waste to another district wasn’t even part of the RFP (request for proposal). Only the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies can permit such movement — yet the Secretary of MC Tauru gave unauthorised permission,” he said. Yadav also pointed out the absence of route plans, GPS tracking, vehicle monitoring, and required concurrence from DMC Palwal, calling these omissions a violation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms, which bar the transportation of legacy waste across districts.

Social activist Younis Khan from Tauru also alleged that large amounts of untreated waste were dumped directly into the Aravallis without any transportation to Palwal for scientific processing. “This is environmental destruction disguised as waste management,” he said.

Dr Sushil Malik, district municipal commissioner, Nuh, said that they are conducting investigation into the matter. “strict action will be taken against the contractor and official if found guilty,” he said.

Separately, contractor Karan Nain, who is executing the project, claimed that corruption had become a prerequisite for survival. “I had to pay officials to clear the bills. The corruption level is so high that without engaging in illegal activity, it is impossible to survive or make any profit,” Nain said.

The allegations have prompted the deputy commissioner of Nuh, Vishram Kumar Meena, to order a fresh inquiry. “We had earlier formed a team, but no report was received. A fresh investigation will be conducted, and strict action will be taken if wrongdoing is found,” Meena said, adding that the review would focus on payments released after objections were raised in March.

In response, Haryana forest minister Rao Narbir Singh also took note of the allegations, adding, “A penalty will be imposed on the contractor, and if any department official is found involved, strict action will follow.”

Launched in line with NGT directives for scientific waste processing by urban local bodies across Haryana, the Palwal bio-remediation project was originally positioned as a model initiative for rehabilitating degraded land and curbing pollution. Civic officials had earlier claimed dedicated teams were overseeing operations and that weekly progress reports were being submitted for review.