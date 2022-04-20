Wearing masks, following Covid appropriate behaviour must in schools, offices

The district health department on Tuesday issued advisories for schools and offices in the district laying emphasis on wearing masks mandatorily and following social distancing guidelines amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram.

“Covid-19 positive cases are also being reported in children. Nearly 15% of cases are being reported in children on a daily basis. So, surveillance in schools is of utmost importance to us,” states the advisory issued for schools.

On Tuesday, Gurugram reported 196 fresh cases of Covid-19, along with 109 recoveries. The district now has 868 active cases with a positivity rate of 6.34%. Total 3,090 samples were sent for testing on Tuesday.

The health department mentioned in the advisory that the district witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases this month with the positivity rate increasing from 1.62% in March to 5.97% on April 18. Gurugram has reported over 1,600 cases so far in April.

According to the advisory, mandatory wearing of masks is to be implemented in the district once again in schools and offices in the district. Authorities have been asked to ensure all children and staff wear proper masks all the time.

“In case of any fair, exhibition, staggered timings and entries to be ensured. Staff should be appropriately stationed to ensure thermal scanning, physical distancing and wearing of masks. Close circuit cameras should be considered to monitor compliance of physical distance norms and wearing of masks in school premises. Use of face cover/mask is mandatory and respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing.... spitting should be strictly prohibited,” said the advisory.

It further mentions that no symptomatic child or employee in case of an office should be allowed in school/office and if a child/staff tests positive, then he/she must be isolated for seven days at home and testing of suspected close contacts must be done.

Schools have also been asked to encourage students and parents to get fully vaccinated and avoid gatherings at schools, ensure proper ventilation in classes and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour among children.

The advisory further mentions that effective disinfection of premises and surfaces must be ensured on a daily basis.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “We have issued advisories for schools... to ensure Covid-19 safety protocols are followed and mandatory wearing of masks is ensured. We have also increased testing with eight to 10 camps set up in the district on a daily basis, in addition to the tests being conducted at health centres. We are continuously monitoring the situation and all measures are being taken to control the spread of the infection.”

Meanwhile, a total of 2,244 precautionary doses were administered in Gurugram on Tuesday of which 894 doses were administered to beneficiaries in the 18-60 age group, 1,114 doses to those in the 60+ age group and rest to health care workers and front-line workers.

A total of 7,658 doses were administered on Tuesday, including 1,509 first doses and 3,905 second doses. Till now, over 5.13 million doses have been administered in Gurugram.

As part of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign which started in the district on Tuesday, officials of the health department covered 6,005 houses, wherein 273 first doses, 676 second doses and 408 precautionary doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries.