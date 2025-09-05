Wildlife corridor planned along highways in Gurugram to prevent animal roadkills

The forest department has approved the construction of an eight-foot-high wall along both sides of the Manesar stretch of the Delhi-Jaipur highway and also along parts of the Gurugram-Faridabad Road to prevent roadkill deaths of wild animals, which frequent these spots. The decision comes on the heels of a leopard death on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road on August 29.

Officials said the walls will cover around 500 metres, at points frequented by leopards, jackals and hyenas, among other animals. In the last two years alone, five leopard roadkills have been reported from Manesar.

Dr Subhash Yadav, conservator of forests, said the project combines walls with dedicated underpasses to provide safer movement for animals. “Our plan is not just to block animal crossings but to make the stretch safe for wildlife. Underpasses will be built to help leopards, jackals, and other species walk and cross naturally without venturing into traffic zones. The walls will guide them to these passages, reducing accidents and safeguarding both wildlife and commuters,” he said.

The proposal has been shared with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which manages the Delhi-Jaipur highway and work will begin once the proposal is cleared, officials said.

Forrest officials have identified three defunctional drainage culverts between Bandhwari landfill and the Pali institute in Gurugram that will be converted into wildlife underpasses, allowing safe animal crossings between Asola Wildlife Sanctuary and Sariska. This project, a first for the state, is being implemented to curb the rising number of roadkill incidents involving leopards and other species.

Wildlife experts have repeatedly raised the alarm over shrinking animal habitats due to infrastructure projects, especially given that the leopard population is estimated to have increased from 31 in 2017 to 50 at present, according to the wildlife department.

The Aravalli landscape, spanning Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and adjoining districts, serves as a crucial corridor for wildlife. Besides leopards, nilgai, jackals, foxes, porcupines and hyenas regularly move among Manesar, Mangar, Raisina, and Bhondsi.

Environmental activist Vaishali Rana welcomed the move, cautioning, “Speed control measures and speed breakers along the stretch can save animal lives. Wildlife underpasses were needed from the time these highways were built.” Experts emphasised that these corridors must be complemented with proper signage, fencing, and strong enforcement to ensure sustained protection for wildlife.

Residents and conservation groups welcomed the announcement but stressed the need for strict enforcement and regular maintenance. If implemented effectively, the initiative could turn Manesar into a model for balancing development with ecological preservation, protecting endangered wildlife while making highways safer for all, the conservator of forests said.