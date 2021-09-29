Woman, accomplice held for murdering boyfriend to death in Gurugram

A woman and a male acquaintance of hers were arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend near Ghata on Monday, and were lodged in judicial custody after being produced in a court, the police said.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Asif, a 25-year-old autorickshaw driver who had come to the city from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh. He was in a relationship with the main accused, identified as Sonia (26), for over three years but their relations were strained for the past few months as he wanted to end their relationship and marry a woman of his family’s choosing, the police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that unhappy over the turn of events, Sonia came to the city from Jalandhar in Punjab along with an acquaintance, identified as Yakub (24), and killed Asif. The duo allegedly called Asif to an isolated place outside Ghata village, where they attacked him with an iron rod and a stone, and bludgeoned him to death.

“It appears that Asif wanted to get out of this relationship and this had enraged Sonia, who entered into a conspiracy with Yakub and came all the way from Jalandhar to kill the victim,” he said.

A case was registered at the Sector 56 police station, after a resident informed the police about the body of a man, bearing severe injury marks, lying inside an autorickshaw outside Ghata village.

Sangwan said that the police teams started an investigation soon after receiving the information. “The two accused, Sonia and her accomplice Yakub, also a resident of Budaun, were arrested on Monday itself,” he said.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, said that the woman also feared that Asif could harm her in the future as he was allegedly in possession of their intimate photos and videos.

The police said that after questioning the duo, they recovered the rod and stone used in the crime.