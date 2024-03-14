 Woman bludgeoned to death by husband at Palam Vihar’s Sector 1 in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram / Woman bludgeoned to death by husband at Palam Vihar’s Sector 1 in Gurugram

Woman bludgeoned to death by husband at Palam Vihar’s Sector 1 in Gurugram

ByDebashish Karmakar, Gurugram
Mar 15, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Woman bludgeoned to death by husband with hammer and brick in Gurugram. Husband, Lallan Singh, at large. Police conducting raids to apprehend him.

A woman was bludgeoned to death by her husband with a hammer and brick at an under-construction house at Palam Vihar’s Sector 1 in Gurugram, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. The husband’s whereabouts are currently unknown and he is presumed at large, they added.

On Wednesday morning, when other labourers working at the construction site woke up, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood on the second floor with her head and face bludgeoned. (Representational Image)
On Wednesday morning, when other labourers working at the construction site woke up, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood on the second floor with her head and face bludgeoned. (Representational Image)

The deceased woman’s identity has not yet been determined, said Naveen Sharma, assistant commissioner of police, Udyog Vihar. Her husband was identified as Lallan Singh, who is 37 or 38 years old. The couple, originally from Bihar, began working as labourers at the house on March 10.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, said investigators. On Wednesday morning, when other labourers working at the construction site woke up, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood on the second floor with her head and face bludgeoned. A hammer and brick were found beside her body with bloodstains on them, said investigators.

Surender Kumar, a relative of the homeowner who had hired the labourers to work at the site, registered the complaint in this case. He said that Singh and his wife quarrelled over dinner on Tuesday night.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, a first information report was registered against Singh at the Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

ACP Sharma said a police team was carrying out raids at several locations outside Gurugram to apprehend him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On