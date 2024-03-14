Woman bludgeoned to death by husband at Palam Vihar’s Sector 1 in Gurugram

A woman was bludgeoned to death by her husband with a hammer and brick at an under-construction house at Palam Vihar’s Sector 1 in Gurugram, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. The husband’s whereabouts are currently unknown and he is presumed at large, they added. On Wednesday morning, when other labourers working at the construction site woke up, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood on the second floor with her head and face bludgeoned. (Representational Image)

The deceased woman’s identity has not yet been determined, said Naveen Sharma, assistant commissioner of police, Udyog Vihar. Her husband was identified as Lallan Singh, who is 37 or 38 years old. The couple, originally from Bihar, began working as labourers at the house on March 10.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, said investigators. On Wednesday morning, when other labourers working at the construction site woke up, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood on the second floor with her head and face bludgeoned. A hammer and brick were found beside her body with bloodstains on them, said investigators.

Surender Kumar, a relative of the homeowner who had hired the labourers to work at the site, registered the complaint in this case. He said that Singh and his wife quarrelled over dinner on Tuesday night.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, a first information report was registered against Singh at the Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

ACP Sharma said a police team was carrying out raids at several locations outside Gurugram to apprehend him.