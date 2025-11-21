Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
Woman, ‘boyfriend’ die by suicide at Gurugram railway junction

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 08:38 am IST

The woman’s husband came to know about their suspected extramarital affair only after being informed of their deaths, police said.

A 32-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, suspected to be her boyfriend, died by suicide near the Garhi Harsaru railway junction on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday.

The pilot had reported that the couple came on the track holding each other’s hand, said police.
The incident took place at 3.45pm, one kilometre from the junction, and the loco pilot of an express train informed about the incident to the railway master.

“The pilot had reported that the couple came on the track holding each other’s hand,” a police officer investigating the case said.

According to the version of events shared by the police, the woman lived with her husband and three minor children at a rented accommodation in Garhi Harsaru. The man who died lived in Nangloi of Delhi, but both of them came from Saraiya in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, and knew each other, they said.

The woman’s husband, who works with a private firm, came to know about their suspected extramarital affair only after being informed of their deaths, police said. He told investigators that he had spotted her speaking with the man on the phone.

“However, he never had any doubt since he thought that they hailed from same place probably due to which they used to occasionally have conversation,” inspector Rajesh Kumar, station house officer of the Gurugram government railway police station, said.

Kumar said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the two of them were having an affair for almost a year.

No suicide note was recovered by the police.

Police said the woman had left home after handing her phone to her eldest daughter. When her husband returned home from work, his daughter handed her the phone, following which he approached the police.

A senior police official said that they recovered the man’s Aadhaar card from his pocket.

An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was initiated by the government railway police. The bodies were handed over to the families after autopsies, police said.

