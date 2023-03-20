Woman called to Gurugram hostel, gangraped by boyfriend and accomplice

A 22-year-old woman, who travelled from Noida to meet her boyfriend, 24, in Gurugram, was assaulted and gang-raped by the man and his accomplice at a hostel, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. The woman said she was waiting for the boyfriend in one room at the hostel when he returned, and then, she said, the boyfriend and his friend took turns to rape her. (Representational Image)

Officers said the incident occurred on March 16, when the man called the woman to Gurugram to register for a court marriage. According to the woman’s police complaint, she arrived at Iffco Chowk at around noon but the 24-year-old did not come to meet her for almost five hours.

When her boyfriend finally arrived, the woman said, he was with a friend. He then asked her to travel to a hostel in Sector 53 with the friend as he had to meet an advocate in connection with their court marriage.

The woman said she was waiting for the boyfriend in one room at the hostel when he returned, and then, she said, the boyfriend and his friend took turns to rape her.

When she resisted them, the two assaulted her, the woman said in her complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, a first information report (FIR) was filed under sections 376D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 53 police station on Friday, police said.

Investigators said the woman and her boyfriend got to know each other through Facebook around two years ago, and soon became very close.

They said the woman used to often travel to Gurugram to meet the man.

Inspector Amit Kumar, station house officer of the Sector 53 police station, said an investigation was on in the case.

“The medical examination of the woman has been conducted. Her statement before a judicial magistrate was also recorded. However, the suspects are yet to be arrested. Detailed investigation is required to ensure that both suspects were involved in the incident,” he said.