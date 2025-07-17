Woman dead, husband critical as speeding truck rams two-wheeler

A 55-year-old woman died and her 59-year-old husband critically injured after an allegedly speeding trailer truck mowed their two-wheeler down on Faridabad-Gurugram road near Baliyawas Mor on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident took place between 4pm and 4.15pm on Tuesday. (Archives)

The deceased was identified as Sadhna Sharma, originally from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. Her husband Dinesh Chand Sharma is currently under treatment.

Meanwhile, police are yet to identify and arrest the truck driver, who had allegedly fled the spot immediately after the accident and left his vehicle behind.

According to the police, the incident took place between 4pm and 4.15pm on Tuesday when the motorcycle-borne couple was on their way to Baliyawas temple. The couple had been living in Sohna with their son Subhash Chand Sharma, 29 and his wife and children for the last several years.

On the Faridabad-Gurugram road, a trailer truck bearing a Rajasthan registration number was on its way towards Gurugram from Faridabad and was speeding to overtake other vehicles, police said.

Dinesh was riding the motorcycle on the left side of the road. Police suspect that the truck veered off excessively towards the left and hit the motorcycle.

“Dinesh lost control and fell on the road. His wife fell backwards and was run over by the truck,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

Kumar said that Sadhna died on the spot, while Sharma suffered multiple fractures.

“Locals alerted the police after which he was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 69 where his condition is said to be stable. The family was informed about the accident,” the officer said.

Police said that the offending driver fled from the spot on the foot immediately after, abandoning the vehicle. The vehicle were seized.

On complaint of the victims’ son, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Tuesday night. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Wednesday.