Woman drugged, raped at spa in Gurugram; 2 absconding accused booked

Two men were booked on Monday after a 29-year-old woman –- girlfriend of one of the accused –- alleged that they spiked her food and raped her inside a spa centre in Sector 45. Police said the accused are from West Bengal and remain at large, while investigators analyse CCTV footage and other forensic evidence. (File photo)

A case of gang rape has been registered against the two men, who are currently on the run.

According to police, the incident took place on January 13 and the woman filed a complaint on Sunday as the men had allegedly recorded the incident and threatened her to share the videos on social media if she told anyone about it.

Police said the woman is from west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar and resides in a rented accommodation in Gurugram’s Sector 39. The accused are from West Bengal. One of them lives in Sector 40 in Gurugram and works as a manager at the spa centre.

The woman and one of the accused entered into a relationship three months ago and planned to meet on Tuesday night, she told the police.

At 11pm, he picked her up from her house on his motorcycle and took her to the spa centre, where one of his friends was already present, she added. The spa facility had shut by the time, and he had the keys.

Later, he offered the woman some snacks and soft drinks, which she suspects were laced with sedatives, as she felt drowsy afterwards, according to her complaint. The two men then gang-raped her, she mentioned in the complaint, adding that when she woke up, they threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said that on the victim’s complaint, an FIR against the suspects was registered under Section 70(1) (gang rape of adult woman) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 40 police station on Sunday.

“The victim’s medical examination is being conducted and her statement before a judicial magistrate is being recorded. We have seized the CCTV camera footage of the spa centre. Further investigation is underway,” he added.