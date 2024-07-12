Woman electrocuted to death in Gurugram after coming in contact with live wire

A 42-year-old woman died while her son and sister-in-law suffered from severe burn injuries after coming in contact with a live wire at Gurugram’s Bhawani enclave on Friday, said police officials. The woman was instantly killed at the spot and the other two suffered from severe burn injuries. (Representative file photo)

The deceased was identified as Sunita Devi, a native of Dangra Aahar village in Arwal district of Bihar.

Her 18-year-old son and 32-year-old sister-in-law were injured.

Also Read: 24-year-old electrocuted in Bengaluru while plugging his phone for charging: Report

Police said their condition was critical and they were initially taken to the civil hospital in Sector-10 after which they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Inspector Rambir Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sector-9A police station, said that the incident took place on the first floor of a house adjacent to the building in which the woman lived.

“The trio had gone there to clean it,” he said.

Singh said that they were removing an iron frame of a cot and were trying to put it outside when it touched the 11,000 volts feeder line crossing through right in front of the house.

“The woman was instantly killed at the spot and the other two suffered from severe burn injuries. Probably, they attempted to rescue her after she was electrocuted. Things will become clearer after further investigation,” he said.

Police said that the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) officials were informed about the incident.

The body of the woman was removed after the power supply of the feeder line was cut by DHBVN officials.