Woman had husband killed after daughter saw video of her affair: Gurugram Police

A 35-year-old woman and her boyfriend murdered her husband after the woman’s 13-year-old daughter saw private videos of the two of them, causing the woman to fear that the girl would reveal the affair, police said on Sunday, adding that the woman was arrested on Saturday. (Representational image)

The woman, Soni Devi, was sent to judicial custody after production before a city court on Sunday. Soni and her husband Vikram Singh, 37, who were from Nawada in Bihar, lived with their 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son in Dundahera in Gurugram district. Their daughter was friends with her neighbour, Ravinder Kumar’s daughter.

“Devi began an affair with her neighbour, Ravinder Kumar, 34. Kumar had recorded his private moments with Devi on his mobile phone. On July 26, Kumar’s daughter borrowed his mobile phone and showed it to Devi’s daughter, who while browsing through it saw a video of her mother with Kumar,” said a police officer.

While neither girl allegedly confronted their parent, Kumar and Devi got suspicious because one of the videos on the phone was deleted, said police. Devi feared that her daughter, who was close to her father, would tell him about her affair, so she and Kumar decided to kill him, said police.

Kumar roped in two associates, Manish, 19, and Fariyad, 20, from Meerut and got them to kidnap Vikram in a car on July 26 while he was returning home from an apparel factory in Udyog Vihar, police said. The three killed Vikram and buried the body on a plot belonging to his uncle Santar Pal, 60, behind a residential society in Mohammadpur in Sector 36 along the Dwarka Expressway, said police. Santar dug a four-feet-deep pit to bury the body, police said.

Devi then reported her husband missing at Udyog Vihar police station on July 28. However, a few days later, fearing that she would get caught, she decided to throw Kumar under the bus. She filed a rape case against Kumar on July 31 and told police that she suspected he might have kidnapped her husband, officers said.

On basis of the rape case, Kumar was arrested from Dundahera on Friday when the murder case was unravelled leading to the recovery of Vikram’s body. Manish and Fariyad were also arrested from Meerut the same day. From Kumar’s interrogation, involvement of Devi and Pal also surfaced in Vikram’s murder and they were arrested on Saturday, police said. They said Kumar and Devi were in constant touch over the phone until he buried Vikram’s body after murdering him on July 26. Kumar and his uncle Pal are presently on 5-day police remand for interrogation.