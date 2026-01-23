Woman held for ‘accidentally’ stabbing husband in Manesar

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing her husbandat Nakhrola in Manesar on Sunday, said police. Police identified the suspect as Mamta.

Police identified the suspect as Mamta, originally from Nasopur in Rajasthan’s Alwar. The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, 45, who was working with a private firm in Manesar at the time of his death. Police said Sunil had served in the Indian navy for five years and retired in 2002.

Police said the incident took place between 7pm and 7.30pm on Sunday inside the couple’s home in Nakhrola, Manesar.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that a 1.5cm deep stab wound had pierced Sunil’s heart which had caused his death. “So far, it has been established that Mamta was chopping vegetables when her husband had returned home in inebriated condition. While walking towards the bathroom, the man lost his balance when Mamta ran towards him to support but ended up stabbing him with the knife she was holding in her hands,” he said.

Police said, Sunil had collapsed at the spot after which Mamta alerted her son, Nitesh, 22, who came home and took his father to a private hospital in Sector 90 but doctors declared him dead.

Police said that the family members thought that he died due to cardiac arrest. However, there was minor bleeding from the stab wound but it could not be seen by family members immediately due to several layers of winter clothing.

Police said, a post-mortem report received on Wednesday established that death was caused from stabbing after which an FIR on the complaint of Sunil’s uncle was registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Mamta at Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday.

Investigators said that they were trying to recover the kitchen knife with which she had stabbed her husband accidentally while trying to support him. Investigators said they will also try to recreate the crime scene.