Woman’s body found on vacant plot in Jharsa

A 25-year-old woman was found dead at a vacant plot near Bakhtawar Chowk in Jharsa village on Saturday afternoon. police said. The woman was identified based on her tattoo, and her identity has been withheld for security reasons, said police.

Police said they were informed about the incident between 2pm and 3pm, after which a team was dispatched to the spot. The body was found on a vacant land opposite a petrol pump on the road towards HUDA City Centre.

“Based on the information received from one of the woman’s family members, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body,” said Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station.

Preliminary examination suggested that the woman had no external injury marks and there were no signs of struggle. “There may be a possibility that the woman died of natural causes. However, nothing can be said with certainty until the post-mortem report is received,” Kumar said.

Investigators said they are scanning CCTV footage of the surrounding area to trace her movements prior to her death.