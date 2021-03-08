IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Women lead farm protests at Haryana-Rajasthan border
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Women lead farm protests at Haryana-Rajasthan border

Women farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera on the Haryana-Rajasthan border led the protests on Monday, on the occasion of International Women’s Day
READ FULL STORY
By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:55 PM IST

Women farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera on the Haryana-Rajasthan border led the protests on Monday, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Besides the women who are already camping at the protest site, women from various social organisations also joined them to celebrate the day.

Sanjay Madhav, a member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha — the umbrella body of farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders — and the state convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee in Rajasthan, said that farmers celebrated the day with folk songs and dances, while the stage and course of events for the day were helmed by women protesters.

“Women from various places, such as Alwar, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and Rewari and Mahendragarh in Haryana, were a part of our celebrations. Women play a crucial role in strengthening our protest and through the programmes today, we got a chance to recognise their contributions,” said Madhav.

Farmers across the country have been agitating against the three contentious farm laws, which were passed by the Centre in September last year, for the past few months. They fear that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of big corporations and end the minimum support price (MSP) for important crops.

Nirmala Chaudhary, a 26-year-old farmer from Sikar in Rajasthan, who has been camping at the protest site with her family since last December, said that they had been protesting in the harsh winter conditions and will continue to do so in summer, but the government was indifferent to their struggles.

“My family, including my grandmother, have been here since December. Despite all the difficulties, we have persisted. The government should understand that our struggle will not end since our livelihoods are at stake,” said Chaudhary.

She said that farmers were facing financial losses since they were camping at the borders, but the government was not taking cognizance of their demands. “We have already suffered so much. Farming is suffering, there is no one to take care of the cattle back home, but the government has left us with no choice but to protest,” she said.

Sumitra Chopra, a member of All India Democratic Women’s Association, said that women farmers were a crucial pillar of the ongoing movement and it was only through their support that the movement had continued for over 100 days. “Today, on International Women’s Day, we joined ranks with the protesting women farmers to extend our support to the farmers’ agitation. Along with women who have been camping here for months, we celebrated Women’s Day together. The government should see the unity of women and understand that we are united in our struggle against these unfair laws,” said Chopra.

She said that the farm laws posed a danger to the lives and livelihoods of farmers across the country. “The manner in which the government has ignored the interests of farmers shows that democracy in the country is under threat. We appeal to the Prime Minister to roll back these laws or else, the agitation will be intensified further. Women farmers will struggle in tandem with men, but there is no question of giving up,” said Chopra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG opens city’s first steel utensil bank to eliminate plastics

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:55 PM IST
To eliminate the need for single-use plastics, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has opened the city’s first steel utensil bank in Sector 10, said officials on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Strong winds help to improve city’s air quality

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:55 PM IST
The city’s air quality remained in the poor category for the second consecutive day on Monday, recording 204 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Unsold EWS flats to be auctioned to general buyers

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Under a new policy for EWS housing, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has decided that if the houses meant for beneficiaries eligible under these categories are not allotted despite repeated efforts, then these would be sold to general category applicants through an e-auction
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Women lead farm protests at Haryana-Rajasthan border

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Women farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera on the Haryana-Rajasthan border led the protests on Monday, on the occasion of International Women’s Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Anganwadi worker felicitated by CM for her Covid relief work

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:55 PM IST
For the last 10 years, Poonam Ghatwal has been working as an anganwadi worker at Aklimpur village of the Badshahpur block in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

A Sultanate period tomb now serves as a village centre

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Nestled in the midst of modern constructions and mustard fields in Gumat Bihari village is a historical tomb that dates back to the 14th or 15th century AD
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vaccination centres open advance booking till March-end on Co-Win platform

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Residents of the city can now book their appointment for Covid-19 vaccination days in advance as private and government hospitals on Saturday opened the schedule for the entire month on Co-Win portal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

100 days of protest: Farmers observe ‘Black Day’

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Farmers protesting at Jaisinghpur Khera and Sunehra-Jurehra at the Haryana-Rajasthan border near Nuh on Saturday observed ‘Black Day’ in solidarity with fellow farmers who have been camping at Delhi borders for the past 100 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Heavily congested Krishna Chowk to get smart traffic signalling system

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Work on installing smart traffic signals on Krishna Chowk — a key intersection at Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road — is likely to commence from next month onwards, said Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Engineering student killed as truck rams into scooter

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A 22-year-old college student was killed and his friend injured when a speeding dumper truck allegedly hit their scooter, while they were crossing Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road on late Friday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

One held for operating fake call centre in Sector 50

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The police on Friday night raided a fake call centre, which had been operating in Nirvana Courtyard in Sector 50 for the past few months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man flees with merchandise without paying; booked

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:31 PM IST
An unidentified man was booked for allegedly fleeing with apparel from a shop in DLF Phase-1 market on Friday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

12 booked for demanding protection money from a stone crushing company

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The police on Thursday night booked 12 men for allegedly demanding protection money of 1 lakh from the owner of a stone crushing unit in Bilaspur area, said the police on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmhouse owners get notices for illegal construction on Aravalli land

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The Sohna Municipal Council has sent notices to 40 farmhouse owners for allegedly building illegal properties on Aravalli forest land, said officials on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Two held for selling counterfeit versions of branded clothes online

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The police arrested a man and a woman in Gurugram Sector 12 on Friday for allegedly selling fake versions of branded clothes online, after attaching tags of various popular brands
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP