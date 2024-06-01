Work on Gurugram Metro to start soon, says new GMRL MD

The recently appointed managing director of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) and Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) Chander Shekhar Khare visited the ₹5400 crore project site and announced on Friday that appointment contracts for a detailed designed consultant (DDC) and a general consultant (GC) will be awarded by the end of June. Khare, who visited the site and metro alignment further assured that the work will hit ground at the earliest. GMRL will also ensure that areas along the metro alignment and close to the metro stations are developed using the transit-oriented development (TOD) policy. (HT PHOTO.)

The ₹5,452 crore Gurugram Metro project, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16, will extend the metro line from Huda City Centre to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram, covering a total distance of 28.5 kilometres with a total of 27 elevated stations.

“We want the work on Gurugram metro to start at the earliest, for which, these tenders will be awarded next month. The metro will be developed to offer integrated ‘end-to-end’ transport solution to the entire city. While developing the metro, we will work with GMDA and others local agencies to ensure that last mile connectivity through buses and rickshaws is made available. The metro stations will be designed and located in places that commuters can easily walk to (and fro) the stations instead of using their vehicles,” said Khare.

The managing director stated that soon they will create an organisation for the GMRL, and hire technical experts, who will help in executing the project. “The geotechnical work awarded for the first 13kms is already 70% complete and will be over by end of next month. Several such developments are taking place simultaneously and our consultants will be hired soon to take the project forward,” Khare said.

Earlier on Friday, Khare also had a discussion with GMRL chairman G Thara in Delhi about the future course of metro project in the city. “The chairman’s focus is to develop Gurugram metro as an inclusive, friendly and accessible transport facility especially for women, children, senior citizens, and the differently abled. The design of the project will ensure that needs of Gurugram residents are catered through good engineering practices,” said Khare.

Khare said that GMRL will also ensure that areas along the metro alignment and close to the metro stations are developed using the transit oriented development (TOD) policy. “The aim will be to promote more residential and commercial development along metro route so that people can walk to work,” he said.

In regards to the proposed depot of the Gurugram metro, Khare revealed that he has inspected the proposed sites at Sectors 102 and 33. A decision will be taken following a detailed discussion with the consultants, the local authorities, the GMRL board and the state government. “At present, we are looking at the proposed alignment, the feasibility of the planned metro stations’ locations and overall metro system in Gurugram,” he said.

Under the TOD policy, higher Floor Area Ratio(FAR)/Floor Space Index (FSI) is available for real estate development, along the alignment of mass transit lines. The Gurugram Metro project will have trains with a designed speed of 90kmph and maximum speed of 80kmph.

The main metro corridor will start from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, Gurgaon (26.65kms) connecting areas such as Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, sector 4/5, Palam Vihar and Cyber Hub. It will also go through Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway (1.85kms) and will have track integration with Rapid Metro at Belvedere Towers and Moulsari Avenue stations.