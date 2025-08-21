Yamuna recedes below warning mark; riverbank parks, ghats face extensive damage

After staying above the danger mark for nearly two days, the Yamuna’s water level began to recede on Tuesday night, dipping below the warning level of 204.5 metres to 204.47 metres at 8pm. While this brought relief for residents concerned about further inundation, large-scale damage was reported along the riverbanks, particularly at the Vasudev Ghat and the Amrut biodiversity park, both recently developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Large-scale damage was reported along the riverbanks, particularly at the Vasudev Ghat and the Amrut biodiversity park, both recently developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Parks, ghats severely damaged

The floodwaters penetrated deep into the Vasudev Ghat and Amrut biodiversity park, damaging plants, grass, and infrastructure. During HT’s visit, patches of dead grass were visible across both areas.

“The biggest damage has been done to the underground wiring here. None of the lamp posts can be turned on, as loose electrical currents were flowing through the wet ground. Now we are forced to redo all the wiring,” said the DDA park manager at the Vasudev Ghat. He added that the ground will also need to be re-levelled because the river had deposited and carried away large amounts of mud.

In the biodiversity park, large sections were still under water as of 4.30 pm on Tuesday. “The water still has not receded from walking areas, so we are unable to assess the damage done to the area. Plants and some trees were submerged, and the pathways have probably been damaged as well,” said the park’s horticulture supervisor.

Evacuation continues in nearby areas

Despite the fall in water levels, evacuation operations continued in some flood-prone areas. At Yamuna Khadar, near the Amrut biodiversity park, rows of tents had been set up along the Delhi–Meerut expressway near the Yamuna Bridge on Tuesday evening.

“We have been told that the water will increase again, and we were told to move here for our safety. But there are no facilities for water or food, it is very hot, and this area is polluted due to the nearby traffic. It is very difficult for us to live here,” said Seema, 21, one of the evacuees.