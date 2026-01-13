Youth must lead India’s development journey: BJP prez Nitin Nabin

Addressing the National Youth Day programme in Gurugram on Monday, BJP acting national president Nitin Nabin said India’s youth must lead the country’s journey towards development, asserting that whenever the nation touched new heights, it was young people who drove the change. Nabin address a crowd at the ‘Rashtriya Yuva Diwas’ event at Guru Kamal on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, Nabin said the spiritual leader had always placed his faith in youth power. He said India was currently witnessing a phase in which young people were not just job seekers but job creators, contributing to technological and economic transformation in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.

Nabin also praised Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, saying the state was scaling new milestones under his leadership. Referring to demographic trends, he noted that nearly 65% of India’s population is below 35 years of age and described the coming decades as “the era of youth leadership”. ”.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said Swami Vivekananda was not merely a spiritual figure but a timeless inspiration who taught youth the values of self-belief and national pride. He said the BJP believed in merit and hard work rather than dynastic politics and claimed that over 180,000 youths had received government jobs in Haryana over the past 11 years through a transparent recruitment process.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli said Vivekananda gave the youth the mantra of nationalism and courage, urging them to move forward with a “nation first” approach so that India could emerge as a global power.