Gurugram reports four new Covid-19 cases after a gap of 9 days, total touches 36

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:56 IST

Gurugram:

Four new Covid-19 cases were reported in Gurugram on Saturday, taking the total number of people infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in the district to 36, officials said. Notably, the district had not reported any new Covid-19 case since April 9 when 12 persons were found positive for coronavirus.

All the four men from Sohna, who are in the age group of 20-25 years, had come in contact with a Covid-19 patient from Alwar in Rajasthan, the officials said.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “The four men used to work, along with a 22-year-old man from Alwar, at a factory in Mewat. They all stayed together in Sohna. The 22-year-old, who had visited Alwar too, was confirmed Covid-19 positive earlier this week, and is admitted to a Rajasthan hospital.”

“On Thursday, we took samples of 70 people in Sohna who used to work with the Alwar man, of which four were confirmed positive,” Punia said, adding that it is difficult to comment on how the Alwar-based Covid-19 patient contracted the virus.

“Due to his movement in three cities, it is difficult to say how he contracted the virus. In all likelihood, he did not get infected in Sohna,” the CMO said.

The officials said that all four Covid-19 patients have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10.

In Haryana, Gurugram is a declared ‘red zone’ for having a large number of Covid-19 positive cases, along with Nuh (57 cases), Palwal (34), and Faridabad (33).

Of the 36 cases in Gurugram, 19 are undergoing treatment. Of the 36 positive cases, two patients are from Agra, two from Sector 54, five from Pataudi, 10 from Sohna, and the remaining are Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

According to the officials, more than 2,000 people are still continuing with their 14-day quarantine period while 55 others are under surveillance at a quarantine facility.