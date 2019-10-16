Gurugram: Two Delhi men arrested for duping people on pretext of jobs

cities

Gurugram Two men were arrested from Delhi for allegedly duping over a dozen people, of over ₹1 crore, on the pretext of offering jobs in the telecom sector, the police said on Wednesday. The police were apprised of the alleged crime by a resident of Maharashtra, who was duped of ₹4.75 lakh, on the pretext of a job in Gurugram.

The police said the suspects ran a placement agency and used to call victims, claiming to be representatives of a prominent telecom company. They had also placed an advertisement on an online job portal and asked their victims to transfer money to process their job requests and other related expenses.

The suspects were identified as Vijay Rai Bangiya (32), a resident of Pitampura in Delhi, and Naveen Kumar Nimbal (39), of Samaypur in Delhi. They were arrested on Tuesday, produced before the district and sessions court and sent to police custody for two days.

The police said that as per an analysis of their bank transactions, at least 200 people have been duped and they had raked in more than ₹1 crore through the fraud.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they received a complaint from the telecom company in July, after it had received an email from a senior executive based in Maharashtra, who was allegedly duped of ₹4.75 lakh. “The suspects had sent him an offer letter and he had signed an agreement for the position of senior assistant with their wireless department. However, after receiving the contract, the man was told that there was no such opening and he had been duped, when he contacted the company,” he said.

The police said the gang members had also created a fake email id and domain of the company, to dupe their victims. The police had received several complaints from residents across the country, following which the case was handed over to cybercrime cell.

Goel said police had begun trailing this gang after they received a direct complaint from the executive on July 9 this year. “The gang operated in an organised manner and had different people performing different tasks, such as making calls, creating bank accounts with fake documentation and withdrawing the cash. They had opened a bank account on the name of housekeeping staff, keeping the ATM card and cheque book. They used to ask the victims to transfer the amount and used to withdraw the amount the same day,” he said.

The cybercrime police arrested Bangiya from his residence early Tuesday early. His close aide, Nimbal, was arrested after he had shared his location, the police said.

The police said the fraud was started by the two, friends, in 2017 from Delhi. “They became friends while working for a placement agency. In July, they decided to start their own operation and roped in people to make calls, open bank accounts using fake documents and withdraw the money,” said Goel.

The police said there are four more members in the gang, who will be arrested soon.

