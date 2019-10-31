Gzb admin cracks down on e-waste processing units

cities

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:12 IST

Ghaziabad: The various government agencies are working hard to curb local pollution factors which are contributing to the ‘severe’ air quality persisting for the past several days. A team of district officials of the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Thursday carried out a massive crackdown against e-waste generators in Loni and seized about more than 100 quintals of e-waste.

The officials of the UPPCB said that e-waste in form of printed circuit boards (PCB) were found dumped at a site under the jurisdiction of Loni Border police station and causing massive pollution of different forms.

“The PCBs are generally brought to the border area of Loni. They are processed with the help of chemicals and acid and the metallic parts are taken out, which are sent back to Delhi. The district magistrate has requested the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) that their teams, along with Delhi officials, should jointly inquire and initiate action so that the entire supply chain can be broken down,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

The officials said that the activity was going on at a plot of about 15-20 bighas and had been in operation for the past seven years in the Sewa Dham area.

“The Loni Border SHO has also been asked to give explanation about the running of the e-waste processing centre. The SDM of Loni has also been asked to prepare a list of people who allowed such activity on their land and strict legal action in terms of FIR and Gangster Act should be taken up,” Sharma said.

Ghaziabad agencies have also taken up vigorous activities of water sprinkling, green paving and mechanised road sweeping to abate pollution causing conditions.

The administration has identified about 27 major road stretches, which have been taken up for water sprinkling and mechanised road sweeping. The CPCB statistics about number of complaints from October 7 to October 27 have indicated that Ghaziabad has major complaints about unpaved roads, traffic congestion and road dust.

The list of 27 stretches are Raj Nagar Extension road, some roads in Indirapuram and Kaushambi, Ghanta Ghar GT Road, Income Tax Office Road, Shopprix Mall Road, Kavi Nagar flyover road, Karhera flyover road and Tulsi Niketan to Hindon air base road, among others. The Ghaziabad Development Authority is taking up water sprinkling for stretches of about 72km, while the municipal corporation is taking up for about 106km.

“The mechanised road sweeping is majorly taken up by the corporation which has deployed six machines, besides 15 water tankers and 10 jetting machines for water sprinkling. The fire department has also been roped in for water sprinkling. The road sweeping is taken up by the corporation for 106km stretch. Other local bodies in Khoda and Loni are also taking up water sprinkling,” Sharma added.

The GDA, as per UPPCB records, has taken up about 38km of green paving of different roads so far. The authority officials said that green paving of major roads will also be taken up, but not on immediate basis.

“The green paving of 10 model roads in the city will be taken up, but it cannot be done on immediate basis. We have taken up the project and the model roads will be developed in the next 3-4 months. The main issue is of encroachment of roads by vendors. If we take up all the roads simultaneously, it is likely to invite resistance from vendors,” said Kanchan Verma, GDA vice-chairperson.

