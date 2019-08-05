Gzb authority cracks down on developers for single unit plot norm violations

delhi

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has begun cracking down on private developers for violating construction norms for single unit plot properties.

Authority officials said that most violations were taking place in the trans-Hindon areas of Indirapuram and Sahibabad.

The Ghaziabad development authority in January 2015 had allowed construction of multiple housing units (flats) over single unit plot properties and gave special relaxation to developers in colonies like Rajendra Nagar, Indraprastha housing scheme, Indirapuram, Kaushambi, Swarn Jayanti Puram, Shalimar Garden extension-1 and 2, Shalimar Garden (Main) and Pratap Vihar.

“Over a period of time, the small developers started constructions beyond the sanctioned unit. In one of the several cases which came to light in Indirapuram, we found that 28 flats were constructed over a plot size of about 250 square metres. Such instances have also led to the burden on infrastructure besides giving rise to issues like parking and cheating homebuyers by selling them unsanctioned flats,” said Kanchan Verma, authority’s vice chairperson.

According to sources, the authority has come across construction of more than sanctioned flats in six instances in Indirapuram and one in Vaishali.

“We have filed police complaints to lodge FIRs against private builders and have also suspended a supervisor and a workmate for negligence which led to such constructions at Rajendra Nagar. What was more alarming that they did not make any files for such erring instances despite being part of a special team assigned for identifying such constructions. Our teams are carrying out extensive surveys and all the officers (junior engineers) and junior staff posted during the period of construction will be held accountable,” she said.

Verma said that the authority will also send reports to the government about such staff and officers and the state administration will take a call on their conduct. The VC added that she has ordered surveys of all sectors in Indirapuram and other residential sectors in Sahibabad.

Normally, construction of multiple housing units over a single unit plot and selling it to different people is not allowed. However, the relaxed conditions for the colonies in 2015 gave way for developers to construct and sell multiple flats.

According to bylaws a minimum of two units up to a maximum of 20 units can be constructed on the basis of minimum plot area of 150 square metres up to 2000 square metres in various slabs in these eight colonies. The officials of the town planning department said that if the constructed units are more than four and plot area is over 500 square metres, the registration of such project is mandatory with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

Accordingly the developers also have to carve out car parking space for each flat.

