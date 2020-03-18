Gzb’s first Covid-19 case recovers, says he’s now eager to plan wedding of his son—city’s second corona case

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:51 IST

Fifty-seven-year-old Ghaziabad-based businessman who tested positive for Covid-19 viral disease has recovered and returned home after spending 13 days in isolation at the coronavirus isolation ward in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

“My wife and I are now waiting for our son to recover from Covid-19 and his arrival back home so we can plan for his wedding,” the 57 year old said over the phone. His 27-year-old son, also a businessman, is the second positive case of Covid-19 from Ghaziabad and continues to receive treatment at Ghaziabad’s MMG hospital. His wife has remained in quarantine at home after she tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The man returned home Tuesday night after getting discharged from Safdarjung Hopsital. His discharge summary reveals that he tested positive twice, on March 4 and 9, but tested negative on March 11 and 14—the protocol to release a patient for self-quarantine at home. He will now complete 14 days in isolation at home, as per protocol.

“It is a wonderful feeling to come back home. Past two weeks have been very disturbing, but doctors extended me every possible support. I remember they all came dressed in protective kits. It was only yesterday (Tuesday morning) that I saw my doctor and asked if he was the one treating me; the doctor just smiled and responded with a nod... All these days in isolation, I was either meditating or keeping in touch with family over the phone,” said the 57-year-old, who had returned from Tehran in February-end and developed flu-like symptoms days later.

He said he developed cough, cold and fever and initially he took it as a normal flu and started taking a course of antibiotics, on doctor’s recommendation.

“Then I got a call from Ghaziabad health department and they took my sample. I was sent to RML Hospital in an ambulance on March 4. There were other 4-5 patients in the ward. The next day they all were shifted out and I was there alone. The staff closed the door and I felt very nervous. When I asked the doctors they told me I was positive for Covid-19. I was shocked, but requested them to open the doors of the ward. Within next 3-4 hours they shifted me to a room in Safdarjung Hospital,” the man said.

The father and son operate different businesses in Ghaziabad, but work from the same office premises, and were travelling to work together in their car for 3-4 days before the man started exhibiting symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad authorities also tested his 27-year-old son for Covid-19, for which the result came back positive. The young man was immediately shifted to Coronavirus isolation ward of MMG hospital, Ghaziabad.

Talking to HT on the phone, the 27-year-old said, “I am happy that my father is home now because my mother was all alone. One of my recent test reports has come out negative and there have been no symptoms as such, but I am still positive for Covid-19. I am waiting to rush home as soon as doctors allow. During my stay in isolation, I spent most of my time chatting with friends on social media websites. I have watched a lot of movies online and become hooked to news.”

Chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta confirmed that the couple’s 27-year-old son has tested negative in the first test. “Another sample has been taken. If it comes negative, he can go home and join his parents in quarantine. His father got discharged after two samples turned negative. His mother is negative for Covid-19 as both samples were found negative. She was never a Covid-19 positive patient but was asked to remain in home isolation as she came in contact with her husband and son,” Dr Gupta said.

The 57-year-old and his wife are now at home in isolation and spending time together watching television and reading books.

“Both of us will not move out as a preventive measure. We are purchasing grocery items online and have even requested our friends and relatives not to visit home for another 14 days. I think government is doing its best to contain the spread of the virus and the medical fraternity is working very hard to treat patients. All these days in isolation I have realised ‘Dar ke agey jeet hai’ (there is victory ahead of fear),” he said.