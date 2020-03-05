e-paper
Half-burnt body of youth found in Kaithal

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 22:54 IST
Hindustan Times, Karnal
A half-burnt naked body of a youth was recovered from a field at Pyoda village of Kaithal district.

The deceased could not be identified, however, the police said the deceased is around 25-year-old and it prima-facie it appeared a murder case.

Investigating officer Ajmer Singh said that some locals spotted the body on Thursday morning and they informed the police. He said that there was no cloth on the body. “It seems the youth was murdered and later the accused tried to burn his body. The exact cause of death will be know after autopsy report,” he said.

Titram police station in-charge Suresh Kumar said, “The body has been sent for postmortem at the civil hospital, Kaithal, and efforts were being made to identify the accused. The police have registered an FIR under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified accused.”

