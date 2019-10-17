Hapur custodial death: Murder case to be lodged against cops

cities

MEERUT A case of murder will be registered against the cops accused in an alleged custodial death of a farmer in Chijarsi police chowki of Pilkhua area in Hapur district.

SP of Hapur Yashveer Singh has ordered to register a case against the accused cops on the demand of the deceased farmer’s family. “I have ordered to lodge a case of murder against the cops accused in the complaint of the family members,” said Singh, adding “no one has been named in the complaint”.

Deceased farmer Pradeep Tomar`s brother Kuldeep has mentioned circle officer of Pilkhua, inspector of Pilakhua police station, in charge of Chijarsi police check post and four other cops in his complaint without their names..

To note, the Pilkhua police picked up Pradeep Tomar on Sunday for interrogation in the murder case of his relative. He was brutally beaten and when his condition deteriorated, a cop admitted him to Meerut Medical College late in the night and left him unattended. Doctors, however, claimed that he was brought dead.

Farmer Pradeep was a resident of Lakhan village of Hapur. His family members and villagers staged a dharna and protested in Meerut and demanded to register a case of murder against the cops and arrest them immediately.

ADG of Meerut Zone Prashant Kumar had assured the family that a fair investigation would be done and action would be taken against accused after receiving post mortem examination and circumstantial evidences.

Earlier, Three policemen, including SHO of Pilkhua police station, were suspended in the case.

The villagers had warned the officials to launch a massive movement if justice was denied to the family of deceased Pradeep.

10-year-old recounts father’s torture in custody

“More than 10 policemen were beating up my father. They gave him electric shocks and also stabbed him with screwdrivers. The policemen were also drinking alcohol and they denied water to my father who was crying in pain. I was given a packet of chips to keep quiet at gunpoint.”

This is what the 10-year-old son of Pradeep Tomar, who was beaten to death in police custody, has told his family. He repeated the account before local reporters.

Tomar’s family claimed that he was tortured for over five hours after being called for questioning. According to family members, Tomar was summoned to Chijarsi outpost for interrogation in a murder case. He was told that his brother was involved in the murder. Tomar was accompanied by his 10-year-old son to the outpost and the son narrated the brutal torture that he saw his father being subjected to.

In a video that later went viral, locals and relatives of Tomar can be seen examining his body and pointing out at the bruises and injuries on his body. ( With IANS inputs)

