Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.44 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 17, 2024 27.54 °C Very heavy rain July 18, 2024 29.79 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 30.55 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 31.6 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 30.48 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 25.62 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 30.35 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.08 °C Light rain Chennai 29.36 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.69 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.47 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.57 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 36.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 16, 2024, is 31.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.44 °C and 35.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.54 °C and 32.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.With temperatures ranging between 26.44 °C and 35.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

