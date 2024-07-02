Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.93 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 3, 2024 30.91 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 27.6 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 28.21 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 25.65 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 22.82 °C Heavy intensity rain July 8, 2024 23.44 °C Heavy intensity rain July 9, 2024 26.68 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.03 °C Light rain Chennai 32.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.27 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.67 °C Light rain Delhi 36.43 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 2, 2024, is 33.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.93 °C and 36.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.88 °C and 30.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.With temperatures ranging between 25.93 °C and 36.62 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024

