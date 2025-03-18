Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 18, 2025, is 25.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.44 °C and 31.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.52 °C and 32.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 82.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 19, 2025
|25.54
|Few clouds
|March 20, 2025
|30.74
|Broken clouds
|March 21, 2025
|33.74
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|33.72
|Light rain
|March 23, 2025
|31.61
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|32.41
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|33.59
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025
