Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 18, 2025, is 25.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.44 °C and 31.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Haridwar weather update on March 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.52 °C and 32.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 82.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 19, 2025 25.54 Few clouds March 20, 2025 30.74 Broken clouds March 21, 2025 33.74 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 33.72 Light rain March 23, 2025 31.61 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 32.41 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 33.59 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.58 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 33.31 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.89 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 31.97 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 35.66 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.74 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.19 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



