Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 23, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on November 23, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on November 23, 2024, is 19.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.44 °C and 22.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.46 °C and 23.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 110.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 24, 2024 22.56 °C Sky is clear
November 25, 2024 22.48 °C Sky is clear
November 26, 2024 22.2 °C Sky is clear
November 27, 2024 21.79 °C Sky is clear
November 28, 2024 23.18 °C Sky is clear
November 29, 2024 23.49 °C Sky is clear
November 30, 2024 23.55 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 23, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.73 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 25.47 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 26.26 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 25.39 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 23.52 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 24.84 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 25.33 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on November 23, 2024

Follow Us On