Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.44 °C, check weather forecast for November 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 7, 2024 26.83 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 26.98 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 27.47 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 27.67 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 27.21 °C Sky is clear November 12, 2024 27.17 °C Sky is clear November 13, 2024 26.86 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.53 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.87 °C Light rain Chennai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.14 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.49 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on November 6, 2024, is 24.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.44 °C and 27.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 05:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.57 °C and 27.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 78.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.