Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who thrashed official with slipper in Hisar, arrested. Then gets bail

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 15:16 IST

TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat was arrested and granted bail by a court in Hisar 12 days after she thrashed market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper in full public view during a visit to Balsamand grain market.

Sources in the criminal investigation department (CID) of Haryana Police confirmed that Phogat was arrested for the June 5 assault on the public servant and produced before a court that granted her bail.

A case was registered against her on Sultan Singh’s complaint under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (hurting public servant to deter him from duty), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 40-year-old BJP leader was caught on camera slapping and thrashing Sultan Singh. The video clip was widely shared on social media. In her complaint to the police, she said the official made indecent remarks against her.

Sultan Singh lodged a counter-complaint against Phogat, denying that he had passed any indecent remark. Rather, he accused her of beating him up on the pretext that he had opposed her during last year’s assembly elections, which she had lost to Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur in Hisar district. Bishnoi is the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal.

One of Haryana’s prominent khaps, Binain Khap, had given the Manohar Lal-led BJP government a week’s ultimatum to arrest Phogat else it would call for a strike.