e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who thrashed official with slipper in Hisar, arrested. Then gets bail

Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who thrashed official with slipper in Hisar, arrested. Then gets bail

TikTok star-turned-politician was arrested for obstructing a public servant from doing his duty.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 17, 2020 15:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Sonali Phogat was caught on camera slapping and thrashing Sultan Singh. The video clip was widely shared on social media. In her complaint to the police, she said the official made indecent remarks against her. (HT Photo)
Sonali Phogat was caught on camera slapping and thrashing Sultan Singh. The video clip was widely shared on social media. In her complaint to the police, she said the official made indecent remarks against her. (HT Photo)
         

TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat was arrested and granted bail by a court in Hisar 12 days after she thrashed market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper in full public view during a visit to Balsamand grain market.

Sources in the criminal investigation department (CID) of Haryana Police confirmed that Phogat was arrested for the June 5 assault on the public servant and produced before a court that granted her bail.

A case was registered against her on Sultan Singh’s complaint under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (hurting public servant to deter him from duty), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 40-year-old BJP leader was caught on camera slapping and thrashing Sultan Singh. The video clip was widely shared on social media. In her complaint to the police, she said the official made indecent remarks against her.

Sultan Singh lodged a counter-complaint against Phogat, denying that he had passed any indecent remark. Rather, he accused her of beating him up on the pretext that he had opposed her during last year’s assembly elections, which she had lost to Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur in Hisar district. Bishnoi is the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal.

One of Haryana’s prominent khaps, Binain Khap, had given the Manohar Lal-led BJP government a week’s ultimatum to arrest Phogat else it would call for a strike.

tags
top news
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed against Salman, Karan, Ekta
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed against Salman, Karan, Ekta
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In