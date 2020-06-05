e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashes official with slipper in Haryana’s Hisar

TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashes official with slipper in Haryana’s Hisar

After videos shared widely on social media, Hisar SP says police have received complaint from Sultan Singh, the market committee secretary, and appropriate action will be taken against Phogat

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:20 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Videos of her slapping and hitting Sultan Singh with a slipper were widely circulated on social media as police personnel at the spot remained mute spectators.
Videos of her slapping and hitting Sultan Singh with a slipper were widely circulated on social media as police personnel at the spot remained mute spectators.(HT PHOTO )
         

TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat landed in a controversy after she thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper during a visit to the Balsamand Mandi in Hisar on Friday.

Videos of her slapping and hitting Sultan Singh with a slipper were widely circulated on social media as police personnel at the spot remained mute spectators.

Phogat had a heated exchange with the market committee secretary after farmers alleged that Sultan Singh was creating hurdles in the procurement process.

In the video, Phogat can be seen hitting Sultan and saying, “How dare you to abuse me?”

Despite repeated attempts, she was not available for comment.

When contacted, Hisar superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that the police had a received a complaint from Sultan Singh and appropriate action will be taken against Phogat.

Phogat had contested the 2019 Haryana assembly elections from Adampur and lost to Congress’s Kuldeep Bishnoi.

BJP state chief Subhash Barala was also not available for comment.

Congress spokesman and former Kaithal MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “These acts (have been) done by a BJP leader. Is it a crime to do a government job? Will (chief minister Manohar Lal) Khattar take action against Phogat?”

In his complaint to the police, Sultan Singh said that Phogat had visited his Hisar office and asked him to be present at the Balsamand Mandi. “On reaching there, she asked me when procurement for gram will be started. I told her Hafed officials are not ready to initiate procurement due to lack of arrangements at the mandi. A shed will be needed there for procurement to begin. After talking for 15 minutes, she started abusing me for not starting the procurement process. She even accused me of not helping her during the assembly election. When I told her that I belong to Narwana and have no connection with Adampur, she started thrashing me,” he claimed.

