Haryana: BJP supporter, his nephew held for forging Amit Shah’s letterhead

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 00:59 IST

Police on Thursday arrested a BJP supporter and his nephew for forging Union home minister Amit Shah’s letterhead and sending a letter of recommendation to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for an assembly ticket from Dadri.

Hari Om and his nephew Gopal, who is a constable in Haryana Police, have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating ), 471 (using a genuine document as forged) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A police official, who is not authorised to speak with media, said Hari Om had on May 30 prepared the fake letterhead in the name of Amit Shah with the help of Gopal at a computer shop.

“We have interrogated the computer shop owner. Hari Om had handed over that fake letter of recommendation to CM Manohar Lal Khattar when his Jan Ashirwad rally reached Sanwer village, from where the accused belong, on September 1. On suspicion, the case was referred to CID officials, who found it out to be fake,” he added.

BJP denies association with accused

BJP district president Ram Kishan Sharma said they had received a complaint regarding the fake letterhead in the name of Amit Shah.

“Hari Om neither holds any position in the party nor he has the primary membership,” he added.

Dadri deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ramesh Kumar said they have arrested Hari Om and his nephew Gopal on the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy

“We have taken them on remand and are investigating the case thoroughly,” he added.

During Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Ashirwad rally in Dadri on September 1, Hari Om Bhardwaj’s posters were seen pasted across the constituency.

In those posters, Hari Om’s picture could be seen along a slogan, ‘Charkhi Dadri ki yehi pukaar, humara neta ho zamindar’ .

Pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, BJP’s working president JP Nadda, Manohar Lal Khattar, education minister Ram Bilas Sharma, state BJP chief Subhash Barala and Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh were also in the posters.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 00:59 IST